BRUSSELS, June 4 EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he was
sure Greece and its creditors would reach an agreement on a
cash-for-reforms deal and that Greece would remain in the euro
zone.
"My deep conviction is that we will find a deal on Greece,"
Moscovici told an economic seminar in Brussels organised by the
European Political Strategy Centre.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier on
Thursday, after late-night talks with European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, that an agreement was in sight.
