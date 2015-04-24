RIGA, April 24 EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday that despite some progress on a reforms-for-cash deal in talks with Athens, a deal was still far off.

"Our message today is very clear: We need to accelerate, we need to accelerate from today ... there is no other choice if we want to reach the goal that everyone shares, which is a stable, prosperous Greece anchored in the euro zone," Moscovici told a news conference following a meeting in the Latvian capital. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski)