ATHENS Nov 3 European Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday bailed-out Greece was showing
signs of progress in its reform efforts, but said 'three or
four' issues would need to be resolved in talks with Athens.
Moscovici, who was visiting Greece, did not identify the
issues but Greece and its creditors are known to be in
disagreement over how to resolve non-performing loans weighing
on the country's banks, and on the country finding additional
sources of revenue.
"We are aware further measures will have to be adopted in
the coming days and weeks for the second set of milestones, and
also to pave the way for the completion of the first review. I
very much hope this can be done by the end of the year."
Greece signed up to an 86 billion euro bailout with
international lenders earlier this year, the third financial
lifeline extended to it by creditors since 2010.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, writing by
Michele Kambas)