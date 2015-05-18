BERLIN May 18 European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Greece and its EU partners were now closer to a common understanding on many areas of reform, and Athens was being more constructive on the privatisations issue.

"We have moved closer to common understanding on reforms to be adopted in a number of areas," he told reporters in Berlin, citing Greece's value-added tax system, its independent revenue administration and the control of non-performing loans.

"The government has also been engaging more constructively on the issue of privatisations. There are also promising signals on the reform of gas markets," said Moscovici. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey)