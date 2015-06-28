BRUSSELS, June 28 Greece can still restart negotiating with its creditors and the country should stay in the euro zone, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Twitter on Sunday.

"To those who wonder what's next, 1. Greece should stay in euro; 2.The door is still open for negotiations on latest EU Commission proposals," Moscovici said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald)