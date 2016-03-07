BRUSSELS, March 7 Euro zone finance ministers
should agree on Monday to send representatives of Greece's
lenders to Athens to finish a review of Greek reforms, paving
the way for new loans and debt relief talks, Economic
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.
The lenders need to assess if Greece has delivered on the
reforms it promised as part of the third bailout agreement,
signed with them last August, in exchange for cheap loans.
The review of the reforms, started in late January, stalled
in early February over details of the politically very difficult
pension reform as well as diverging views between the euro zone
and the IMF on how to make the economy and debt sustainable in
the longer term.
"We are not at a conclusion, but yes, the mission chiefs
could and should return to Athens with the prospect of
concluding the review as fast as possible," Moscovici told
reporters ahead of the ministers' talks.
"I think that today we will come to a unanimous decision to
send the mission chiefs back to Athens. It is my point of view
that we should do that," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jan
Strupczewski)