PARIS Jan 7 Questions of Greece exiting the
euro or rescheduling its debt are not on the agenda, European
Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde
newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
Moscovici added that the European Commission wanted Greece
to remain in the euro zone.
"The Commission wants Greece to stay in the euro zone," he
was quoted as saying. "It's important for monetary union - its
integrity."
He also said the Greek elections did not amount to a
potential trigger for a crisis in the currency bloc.
(Reporting by James Regan and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Brian Love)