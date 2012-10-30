BERLIN Oct 30 The finance ministers of Germany and France renewed their pledge to keep near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone on Tuesday and find a sustainable solution before the end of next month.

"We share the determination that Greece should stay in the euro zone and that Greece should do the reforms necessary to ensure the integrity of the euro through these efforts," French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told reporters.

"We continue to wish for a complete solution in the month of November to end the uncertainty and we will do everything we can together to get one," he added at a joint news conference with his counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble after a brief meeting.

Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on Wednesday to discuss Greece.