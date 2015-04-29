PARIS, April 29 EU Economics Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said on Wednesday that talks between Greece and its
lenders to reach a debt deal were not going fast enough, but
that a reshuffle in Athens' negotiating team was a good sign.
"The discussion is serious, taut and has advanced, but not
fast enough and an in insufficient way," Moscovici told French
BFM-TV.
"A consistent, comprehensive and coherent reform programme
must now be put on the table."
Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' decision to
shake up the team handling the talks after relations between his
finance minister and the EU hit a new low, Moscovici said:
"What's important is that Mr Tsipras is taking back the
negotiations himself and is sending to Brussels his people,
trustworthy people and people who we can talk to. It's a good
sign."
(Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; editing by James
Regan)