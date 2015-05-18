(Adds additional Moscovici quotes and details)

BERLIN May 18 The European Union's monetary affairs chief said on Monday that Greece and its EU partners were now closer to an understanding on many areas of reform, with Athens being more constructive on privatisations, but emphasised that time was running out.

"We have moved closer to common understanding on reforms to be adopted in a number of areas," European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Berlin, citing Greece's value-added tax system, its independent revenue administration and the control of non-performing loans.

"The government has also been engaging more constructively on the issue of privatisations - which are necessary for a competitive economy - and there are, I would say, promising signals as regards the reform of the gas markets," he said.

Moscovici, in Berlin for talks with Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and members of parliament before going on to Frankfurt to meet European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, repeated that time was short for Greece to agree to reforms in return for funding.

He singled out labour and pension reforms as the trickiest issues, but added: "I believe it is possible to reach an agreement. I am not pessimistic - I see that we are working and that we are working consistently and with now some speed."

Investors dumped Greek stocks and bonds on Monday on worries that Athens could miss a payment to the International Monetary Fund due next month.

"Time available to reach an agreement at staff level is now, I would say, very limited," said Moscovici. "We have got to conclude before the end of May."

"The only scenario that we consider in the Commission is Greece in the euro zone," said the commissioner, adding that his political experience had taught him it was best not to discuss a Plan B "because that means you don't believe in Plan A". (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey)