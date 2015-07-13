BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
PARIS, July 13 There is a "shared desire" among euro zone heads of state to keep Greece in the single currency, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.
He spoke after euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro currency area.
"At the basis of everything there is clearly a shared desire to make sure that Greece stays in the euro zone. I am sure that desire exists," he said on RTL radio. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).