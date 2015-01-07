(Adds comments from interview, background)
PARIS Jan 7 Questions of Greece exiting the
euro or rescheduling its debt are not on the agenda, European
Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde
newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
The European Commission wants Greece to remain in the euro
zone, he told the French daily.
"It's important for monetary union - its integrity," he was
quoted as saying. "It's also important for Greece, which has
benefited from considerable European funds, to help it
restructure its economy."
Speculation is growing that Greece's anti-bailout Syriza
party will win the country's Jan. 25 election and try to
renegotiate EU loans and conditions, provoking another standoff
between Athens and the rest of the euro group and reigniting
investor concerns that the tension will eventually lead to
Greece leaving the euro zone - an idea known as 'Grexit'.
Popular opposition parties in Greece blame years of deep
recession on austerity demanded by euro zone sovereign creditors
in return for billions of euros of loans to rescue the country
from insolvency.
Moscovici said he hoped Greece would continue to be
pro-European and favour euro zone membership, whatever the
result of the election. The vote was not a potential trigger for
a crisis in the currency bloc, he said.
Asked whether the Commission would be willing to negotiate a
new schedule for Greek debt with Syriza, he said: "This question
is not on the agenda any more than that of a Grexit.
"We must let the Greeks make their choice. We will discuss
the end of the current programme of assistance with the new
government. Debt is not made to be erased, it must be repaid, at
one pace or another."
Syriza supports euro membership, and the latest public
opinion polls show Greek support for the euro at more than 70
percent.
Germany is not planning for a Greek exit from the euro zone
and has not changed its policy towards Athens, Chancellor Angela
Merkel's spokesman said separately on Wednesday, after the Bild
newspaper said Berlin was working on contingency plans for such
a move.
(Reporting by James Regan and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Brian Love)