* EU Commissioner says Greece cannot let up on reforms
* Says sees country returning to growth in H2 2016
* NPLs one reason holding up full payment of aid tranche
(Adds interview to TV station, detail)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Nov 4 Greece's migrant crisis should not
lead it to let up on reforms needed to comply with its
multi-billion-euro bailout, European Economic Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
More than 590,000 migrants and refugees have passed through
Greece since the start of the year. On a visit to Athens,
Moscovici was asked if allowances should be made for countries
bearing the brunt of the flood of people.
"The Commission has but one compass, that of the growth and
stability pact, and rules should be implemented," he said,
speaking through an interpreter.
"Concerning Greece, we have another compass, the adoption of
the memorandum of understanding and the (reform) programme.
Nothing should make us loosen these reforms."
The EU has offered to pay for accommodating 20,000 more
migrants. Private groups have also pledged aid; the
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies, for example, has promised to provide 12.7 million
Swiss francs ($12.8 million) over the next seven months
.
But Greece has already spent 1.5 billion euros on reception
centres and staff to handle the migrants, a government source
told Reuters. It needs 100 million euros for identification and
relocation, the source said.
The costs come as Greece struggles to meet the terms of an
86 billion-euro bailout. Its international creditors have still
not released all of a tranche totalling three billion euros out
of an initial 26 billion-euro installment of the bailout.
It is being held up by a divergence of views between Athens
and creditors on coming up with an effective mechanism for
Greece's troubled banks - which will be receiving bailout aid -
to address non-performing loans affecting businesses, but also
thousands of mortgage holders.
"We agree we must protect the most vulnerable. But we also
have to find a solution about those who go bankrupt to avoid
their obligations," Moscovici said, referring to strategic
defaulters.
EXPECTS COMPROMISE
Greece wants to guard against foreclosure on primary
residences by setting a higher threshold on property valuations
than that proposed by lenders.
Such disagreements are standing in the way of Greece
receiving a three-billion-euro sum outstanding from an initial
tranche of aid. Moscovici, however, sounded upbeat that hurdles
could be overcome.
"There are issues we have to deal with, so that next Monday
we can take positive decisions, decisions which would lead to
the payment of the sub-tranche of three billion available to
Greece, at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday," Moscovici said,
referring to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
In an interview with Greece's Skai TV, Moscovici said he was
optimistic a compromise could be found and that Greece could
return to growth in the second half of next year ahead of
"strong growth" in 2017.
