PARIS May 20 Talks between Greece and its lenders have made a lot of progress but there are still big gaps on labour and pension issues, a top EU official said on Wednesday, adding that negotiations must be accelerated to reach a deal in the coming weeks.

Referring to comments by Greek officials that a deal must be reached by June 5, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was aware of "tensions" on liquidity issues but declined to give a specific deadline.

But he said that negotiations must speed up to reach deal a deal in next few weeks, adding that it was possible to do it.

"We are not there yet," he told a French Senate committee gathering in Paris. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)