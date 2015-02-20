BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Union Economics
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici tweeted from an emergency meeting
of euro zone finance ministers on the Greek bailout negotiations
that they were making progress.
"On avance, on avance, on avance..." the former French
finance minister tweeted in French, meaning "we're making
progress".
Earlier negotiators on both sides said Greece and its
creditors had agreed a draft text that could form the basis for
a final agreement on extending Athens' bailout programme.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski)