BRUSSELS Dec 1 Talks between Greece and its
European Union creditors are progressing but work is still
needed to reach a technical deal on Greek reforms, the EU
commissioner for economic affairs said on Thursday.
"The discussions continue, the positions are getting closer,
but there is still work to be done," Pierre Moscovici told a
news conference in Brussels.
He said he was confident a technical agreement on Greek
reforms under the current 86 billion euro ($91.4 billion)
bailout programme is within reach.
This would allow euro zone finance ministers, who will
gather in Brussels on Dec. 5 for a regular meeting, to start
discussions also on "medium-term" measures to reduce the Greek
debt after the end of the programme, which will expire in 2018,
Moscovici said.
($1 = 0.9410 euros)
