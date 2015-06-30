BERLIN, June 30 Greece should not make cuts in
its defence spending and had played an important role in
southern Europe as a NATO member, NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg told a German television station on Tuesday.
Asked whether Greece would remain a member of NATO if it
left the euro zone, he was quoted by German public broadcaster
ZDF as saying in a statement: "The Greek government has always
stressed it wants to remain a reliable member of NATO."
Stoltenberg said he expected Greece to continue spending 2
percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
He said no member of the Greek government had linked the
financial crisis with NATO membership: "On the contrary -
they've really always affirmed their loyalty to NATO and I
welcome that."
