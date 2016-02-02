ATHENS Feb 2 Greece's National Bank
said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell stakes held directly or
indirectly in 11 funds to Deutsche Bank Private Equity and
Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 288 million euros.
The transaction was expected to be concluded in the first
semester of 2016, subject to regulatory approval, the bank said
in a stock exchange filing.
The management responsibility of the Funds and underlying
investments would continue to be performed by the current
management team along with others persons appointed by the
buyers, under a new management vehicle created for that purpose,
it said.
