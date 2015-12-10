ATHENS Dec 10 National Bank of Greece's new shares will start trading on Athens Stock Exchange on Dec. 14, the country's stock exchange said on Thursday.

Greece's largest lender has raised about 1.28 billion euros ($1.40 billion) through a bond-for-shares swap, a share placement to international investors and other actions approved by the European Central Bank. It also raised 300 million euros from a share offering to domestic investors.

The fundraising was needed after National Bank of Greece was found to have a capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros under an adverse scenario in an ECB health check in October.

The bank has said an additional 308 million euros will come from the conversion of other capital instruments into common shares.

State aid that will fill a remaining shortfall of 2.7 billion euros under the adverse scenario, was approved by the European Commission earlier this month.

($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)