BRUSSELS, June 24 Greece's leftwing government
cannot accept proposals for a new debt deal from international
creditors as they stand but hopes to be able to reach a deal by
Thursday, a Greek government official said as negotiations
continued in Brussels.
The official told reporters that the creditors' demands,
given to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, were not acceptable at
the moment but he was hoping there could be an agreement later
on Wednesday or on Thursday, when EU leaders are due to meet.
He said Greece wanted a discussion on debt relief but the
creditors had insisted on settling the issue of reforms first.
