BRUSSELS, June 24 Greece's leftwing government cannot accept proposals for a new debt deal from international creditors as they stand but hopes to be able to reach a deal by Thursday, a Greek government official said as negotiations continued in Brussels.

The official told reporters that the creditors' demands, given to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, were not acceptable at the moment but he was hoping there could be an agreement later on Wednesday or on Thursday, when EU leaders are due to meet.

He said Greece wanted a discussion on debt relief but the creditors had insisted on settling the issue of reforms first. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)