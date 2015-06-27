ATHENS Greece wants to continue negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors based on the proposals it has submitted, which the government believes are the best basis for talks, a Greek government official said on Saturday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors, rejecting an "ultimatum" from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece's future in Europe to a popular vote.

The surprise move prompted Germany's finance minister to say that Greece had effectively ended negotiations and that there was no basis for further discussions with Athens.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams)