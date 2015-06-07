ATHENS, June 7 Greece wants to continue to seek
common ground with its European Union and International Monetary
Fund lenders, a government official said on Sunday, as time runs
short to prevent the country running out of cash.
The remarks come after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
told parliament on Friday that the lenders' latest proposal for
more austerity measures from Greece in return for aid was
"absurd."
Greece was still waiting for the creditors' response to
Athens' most recent proposal, the official said.
Greece wanted to continue to negotiate "at the political
level," he said, indicating that the talks should be led by
political leaders rather than technical groups.
He added that there should be no deadline in the talks, just
determination to find a "viable and fair solution."
Earlier on Sunday European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker voiced exasperation with Tsipras's tactics in the
months-long negotiations.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Gavin Jones)