ATHENS, June 7 Greece wants to continue to seek common ground with its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders, a government official said on Sunday, as time runs short to prevent the country running out of cash.

The remarks come after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told parliament on Friday that the lenders' latest proposal for more austerity measures from Greece in return for aid was "absurd."

Greece was still waiting for the creditors' response to Athens' most recent proposal, the official said.

Greece wanted to continue to negotiate "at the political level," he said, indicating that the talks should be led by political leaders rather than technical groups.

He added that there should be no deadline in the talks, just determination to find a "viable and fair solution."

Earlier on Sunday European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker voiced exasperation with Tsipras's tactics in the months-long negotiations. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Gavin Jones)