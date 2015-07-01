(Fixes word in first bullet point)
* Inside story of tortuous negotiations over Athens' debt
* Mistrust grew, driving sides apart
* Referendum call surprised even Greek negotiators
* Vote may lead to Grexit or new government
By Renee Maltezou, Elizabeth Pineau and Andreas Rinke
ATHENS, July 1 It was a small room with a plain
wooden table a few feet wide. The Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras sat on one side, along with a translator and Angela
Merkel, the German chancellor. On the other sat President
Francois Hollande of France; around were a handful of officials.
In this modest Brussels setting last Friday morning, key
players in the great Greek debt drama tried to avert a meltdown
that could threaten the future of the euro and even the European
Union (EU). Merkel and Hollande made a final offer of billions
of euros in aid for bankrupt Greece - if Tsipras would sign up
to economic reforms demanded by his country's creditors.
The participants looked tired, their body language was
stiff. The meeting did not last long. Tsipras, according to
Greek officials close to the negotiations, had already decided
to call an emergency meeting of his cabinet in Athens for that
evening. Even as he spoke with Merkel and Hollande, he was
preparing to hand the decision over Greece's fate to the
nation's voters. The day before he had decided, after months of
talks, that he and Greece's creditors were unable to agree a
deal.
As he flew home to Athens later that day on a government
plane, the young Greek leader settled on the idea of a
referendum, according to the Greek officials. Staging a
full-scale election would take too long, he had been advised.
But a referendum could express the will of the Greek people.
He informed ministers of his plan, the cabinet approved it
and he announced the referendum in a late night television
broadcast. The abruptness of the move took some European leaders
by surprise. Merkel and Hollande were told of it by telephone
shortly before Tsipras announced it.
The bombshell said much about the long-running struggle
between wayward Greece and the megalithic European Union, a
struggle beset by blunders and serial brinkmanship. As this
account details, all parties had their flaws and misjudgments.
At stake is far more than money. The Greek problem cuts to
the heart of Europe's future. In Tsipras' eyes it is a crisis of
democracy and sovereignty, of whether the wishes of a nation
state outweigh the aims of the supra-national euro zone and EU.
For the euro zone - and Germany in particular - it is a test
of unity, of whether countries within the 19-nation single
currency bloc that fail to meet its economic standards and
agreed rules can be brought into line, or not.
Tsipras' call for a referendum infuriated finance ministers
from the euro zone, whose meetings are known as the Eurogroup.
They and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had previously
rescued Greece from its mountainous debts with massive bailout
programmes; the latest was due to end on June 30, when Greece
also had to pay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF.
Patience exhausted, the Eurogroup decided last weekend to
let the bailout programme expire as scheduled. The European
Central Bank (ECB), which was keeping Greek banks afloat with 89
billion euros of emergency funding, also decided enough was
enough: it said it would give no further emergency funding.
In Greece fearful citizens queued to take cash out of ATMs.
Tsipras and his government ordered Greek banks to stay shut and
imposed capital controls to stop funds leaving the country.
On Tuesday Greece failed to make its payment to the IMF.
Though talks between the various parties continue and a deal may
still be struck, Wednesday dawned with Greece adrift - with no
recourse to further funding from the IMF or the bailout
programme.
The referendum is due on July 5, though rumours circulated
on Wednesday that it might be cancelled. If it does go ahead,
Greek voters face a stark choice: Give in to their creditors and
accept painful economic reforms, or go their own way. The latter
course, some European leaders have made clear, will amount to a
decision to quit the euro zone - though Tsipras disputes that
view.
This account, based on interviews with people close to the
negotiations, shows how the debt crisis became a political one.
None of the main players would speak to Reuters on the record.
A CROSSROADS
From the moment he became Greek prime minister in January,
Tsipras, 40, posed a novel challenge to the well-cut suits of
Brussels. Bold and inexperienced, he had no fear of defying
convention - not for him any necktie, no matter who he was
meeting. His finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, was inclined to
leather jackets, blunt language and radical ideas.
Though Tsipras' style was casual, his resolve was steely. As
talks on Greece's debts dragged on, he held firm to the core
demands of his leftist Syriza party for debt relief - allowing
Greece not to repay some of the billions it had borrowed - and
an end to austerity.
Tsipras, who had flirted with communism in his youth, cast
the debt crisis more as a political issue than a problem of
number-crunching. Europe, he wrote in French newspaper Le Monde
at the end of May, was "at a crossroads." Either it showed
solidarity and granted Greece an easier ride, or it would face
division and "the beginning of the end for the European
unification project."
That was his bargaining chip: If the euro zone leaders did
not cave in, Greece could cause chaos by defaulting on its
loans. Greece owes its official lenders 243 billion euros ($271
billion), according to a Reuters calculation based on official
data. Germany alone accounts for 57 billion euros in two bailout
programmes. Germany is also the biggest shareholder in the
European Central Bank (ECB), which has provided 118 billion
euros in liquidity to Greek banks, the bank's head Mario Draghi
recently said.
Tsipras' chief opponent was Merkel, long-standing leader of
Germany, seen by some as a bastion of financial rectitude.
Merkel and her combative finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble,
did not believe Germany should pay any more for Greece's
economic mistakes. Not all creditors agreed: Some were
sympathetic to Tsipras' call for debt relief.
One of Merkel's main objectives, according to a senior
German official, was to get creditors and other institutions to
take a united position. Berlin suspected the EU Commission - the
executive body running the EU - was willing to give too much
ground to Greece to hold the euro zone together.
The Germans fretted that Jean-Claude Juncker, the
Commission's president, might be too amenable to Tsipras. When
Juncker had met the newly-elected Tsipras in February, he had
greeted him with a kiss and led him off by the hand to a
meeting. One senior German official joked: "If Juncker could
decide for himself, we would have a pure financial transfer (of
money from Germany and other countries) to Greece for the next
10 years."
The Germans and their northern creditor allies repeatedly
pointed out that the Commission does not provide loans to
Greece. It is the member states who lend the money and call the
shots.
Merkel was also at odds with the IMF, which thought further
debt relief for Greece should be considered. Merkel told
Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, that it was
essential for Germany that the IMF remain engaged in the Greek
bailout programme, according to two persons briefed on their
discussion. But the German chancellor ruled out what many
economists, and the Greek finance minister, saw as the most
practical solution to Greece's immediate cash crunch. That idea
was to allow the euro zone's bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), to pay off the loans from the IMF and
to take over Greek government bonds held by the ECB. Both sets
of debts could be replaced with lower-rate, longer-term loans
from the ESM.
Merkel told Lagarde the idea would be unacceptable to Berlin
and to others in the euro zone, according to a person familiar
with the German position.
Whether Tsipras felt emboldened by divisions among Greece's
creditors is unclear. He played his cards close to his chest.
Compounding the difficulties on the Greek side was the
fragmented nature of Tsipras' ruling party, Syriza, an
assemblage of leftist factions, some passionately opposed to any
deal involving austerity. Alexis Mitropoulos, a Syriza member
and deputy parliamentary speaker, described one set of
creditors' proposals as "the most vulgar, most murderous,
toughest plan."
"LOOTING"
As endless meetings came and went, both sides refused to
give much ground. Tsipras ratcheted up the rhetoric, accusing
Greece's creditors of "five years of looting under the
bailouts." Greece, he said, would wait until the creditors
recognised the will of the Greek people to end austerity. "We do
not have the right to bury European democracy at the place where
it was born," he said.
On the other side, some EU officials wondered whether
Tsipras wanted to reach a compromise at all. The Greek
government repeatedly sent its proposals or responses too late
to be analysed by experts of the EU, ECB and IMF before
ministerial meetings, raising suspicions that it wanted to avoid
scrutiny of fiscal measures that did not add up.
The creditors saw chaos looming. They hurriedly agreed to
hold an emergency summit at which political leaders - not
officials - would discuss the crisis. It was a goal Tsipras had
been seeking.
Events, though, had a momentum of their own. Fearful Greeks
were pulling their money from Greek banks. Between last October
and April, about 30 billion euros had flowed out. Now the pace
quickened: In just a week, depositors yanked some 4 billion
euros out of Greek bank accounts.
The governor of Greece's central bank, Yannis Stournaras,
summoned senior bankers to a special meeting. According to two
of those present, Stournaras issued a dire warning. "If there is
no deal, the Europeans will have decided to move on - (that) is
what we were told," said one of the bankers. In other words, if
there was no deal, Greece would default, go bust and maybe crash
out of the euro. A spokesman for the central bank confirmed that
the meeting took place but declined to comment on what was
discussed.
A "TOMBSTONE"
Faced with time running out and the possibility of banks
closing their doors, Tsipras began contemplating concessions to
Greece's creditors, according to aides. One of the main sticking
points was the pensions system. The IMF insisted that Greece
overhaul its pension system to reduce the burden on the state,
people familiar with the negotiations said.
Pensions gobbled up 17.5 percent of Greece's GDP in 2012,
according to Eurostat, more than any other EU country. Despite
subsequent cuts, the country still spends 16 percent of its GDP
on pensions - though that's partly because Greece's GDP has
fallen. Creditors say the system is fundamentally flawed,
creating perverse incentives for Greeks to retire early, draw a
pension and then work in the shadow economy, depriving the
government of revenue.
The IMF wanted that to change. Tsipras resisted, saying that
high unemployment meant that pensions were a vital source of
income for many families.
On Sunday June 21 he met Syriza colleagues in Athens to
thrash out a new deal to present to creditors. "Tsipras was in
and out of the meeting room," said a deputy minister. "He spoke
several times by phone to other EU leaders and some policy
makers during the meeting. That's why it lasted so many hours."
Late that night Tsipras' team sent new proposals to euro
zone officials in Brussels. But they arrived too late for proper
consideration at a summit scheduled for the next day, according
to EU officials.
Still, after months of wrangling there was mood of optimism
as European leaders gathered in Brussels on June 22. President
Francois Hollande of France flew in on a Falcon jet and was
upbeat, despite headlines such as "Europe on a knife-edge" and
"Greece Bust." As a person on the plane familiar with the
president's thinking told Reuters: "It's always at the last
moment that people find solutions that seemed difficult to
imagine at the start."
The same source added a note of caution. "This drama has a
risk too, and that's that people may find themselves in a real
Greek tragedy, with a death at the end. Possibly several."
True to the warning, talks did not go well. Tsipras gave
some ground on pension reforms, but he focused on increasing
pension contributions and taxes rather than cutting spending.
Creditors wanted more cuts.
German finance minister Schaeuble remained unconvinced.
"There is nothing new beyond many trying to create expectations
which are not supported by substance," he told reporters. Once
again discussions descended into disagreement and acrimony.
Ordinary Greeks also reacted angrily. As word of Tsipras'
proposals reached Athens, impoverished pensioners protested in
the streets. Leftist lawmaker Yannis Michelogiannakis decried
the proposed reforms as a "tombstone" for Greece, asking: "How
can you cut a deal that will increase suicides and make people
poorer?"
With creditors insisting on tougher measures, Tsipras began
considering putting the issue to voters. "We realised ... that
there was no will to reach a deal on a viable solution," said a
Greek official.
On June 26, Tsipras met Merkel and Hollande in the small
room in the French delegation offices in Brussels. Merkel and
Hollande dangled the prospect of more than 15 billion euros of
loans in instalments over the next five months if Tsipras agreed
to creditors' proposals. Almost all of that money, though, would
simply go to meet Greece's debt repayments, and none of it was
new cash not already committed under the bailout programme.
Greeks would still face years of austerity and economic reform.
Tsipras spurned the offer and accused the creditors of
"blackmail" in a press conference with reporters.
WEIGHTY DECISION
When he announced the referendum, Tsipras hoped the European
institutions would grant some respite from financial pressures
until the vote could be held. He asked for Greece's bailout
programme to be extended beyond July 5.
France was willing to discuss the idea, euro zone officials
said. But other finance ministers refused. "That (calling a
referendum) is a sad decision for Greece," said Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, president of the Eurogroup. "It has closed the
door on further talks while the door was still open, in my
mind."
Schaeuble was blunter: "The negotiations are clearly ended,
if I understand Mr Tsipras correctly. We have no grounds for
further discussions."
Early that evening Varoufakis, the Greek finance minister,
left the EU Council building in Brussels. According to several
participants in the Eurogroup, he went with a smile. "It was
disturbing that someone who has just made a decision against his
country, is not devastated, but grins," said an EU official.
The following day, Varoufakis posted a blog entry defending
the referendum. "The very idea that a government would consult
its people on a problematic proposal put to it by the
institutions was treated with incomprehension and often with
disdain bordering on contempt," he wrote. "Can democracy and a
monetary union coexist? Or must one give way?"
In Berlin, government officials noted that Schaeuble had
suggested the idea of a Greek referendum back in May.
Greek officials close to the talks said negotiations could
continue despite the expiry of the bailout programme and the
referendum. For now, though, Greek banks remain closed. Efforts
to find a compromise continued, though on Wednesday Merkel
showed little sign of giving ground.
EU Commission president Juncker has made plain the stakes as
he sees them in a referendum. On June 29 he told a news
conference: "The whole planet would take a Greek 'No' ... to
mean Greece wants to set itself apart from the euro zone and
from Europe."
He said he would ask "the Greek people to vote 'Yes,'"
advising that they should not "commit suicide."
