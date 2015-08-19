AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he believes that euro zone
countries and the International Monetary Fund will be able to
come to an agreement on IMF participation in Greece's latest
bailout package.
Dijsselbloem said that while European governments opposed
any nominal writedown of Greek debt, and the IMF believed Greek
debt was not sustainable as is, they will be able to find a
compromise in the form of lower interest rates and longer
repayment terms.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister,
was speaking in the debate in the Dutch parliament over the
approval of the bailout package agreed with Athens.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)