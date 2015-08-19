(Updates with quote)
AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he believes that euro zone
countries and the International Monetary Fund will be able to
come to an agreement on IMF participation in Greece's latest
bailout package.
Dijsselbloem said that while European governments opposed
any nominal writedown of Greek debt, and while the IMF believed
Greek debt was not sustainable as is, they will be able to find
a compromise in the form of lower interest rates and longer
repayment terms.
Dijsselbloem said the Eurogroup is convinced that Greece's
debt burden will be sustainable for years to come after the
bailout, until 2030 at least.
"The IMF is gloomier about that than we are, their gloomiest
scenario is gloomier than ours, but we have come to an agreement
about the approach," he said.
If Greece's economy performs worse than expected and it has
difficulty in repaying its debt "we will then look at the
duration of loans. But that's not even necessary now,"
Dijsselbloem said.
Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister,
was speaking in a debate in the Dutch parliament over the
approval of the bailout package agreed with Athens.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has expressed
scepticism about the sustainability of Greek debt under the
bailout package's terms. The IMF's board is to decide on whether
to participate in the bailout only when it meets in October.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)