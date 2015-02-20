BRUSSELS Feb 20 The Greek government welcomed a
deal with euro zone finance ministers on Friday that extended
its international bailout programme by four months, which a
government official said gave Athens time to negotiate a "new
deal".
"Greece has turned a page," the official said, adding that
the new government will present reforms for the interim period,
with a priority for those where there is common ground with its
euro zone partners -- such as tackling tax evasion, corruption
and dealing with the humanitarian crisis.
"We have avoided recessionary measures," the official said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)