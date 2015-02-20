BRUSSELS Feb 20 The Greek government welcomed a deal with euro zone finance ministers on Friday that extended its international bailout programme by four months, which a government official said gave Athens time to negotiate a "new deal".

"Greece has turned a page," the official said, adding that the new government will present reforms for the interim period, with a priority for those where there is common ground with its euro zone partners -- such as tackling tax evasion, corruption and dealing with the humanitarian crisis.

"We have avoided recessionary measures," the official said.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)