ATHENS, Sept 2 The leftist Syriza party of former Greek premier Alexis Tsipras has fallen behind its main conservative opponents for the first time since a snap election was called in August, a new poll by GPO showed on Wednesday.

The poll said Syriza would win 25 percent of votes in the Sept. 20 election, slightly less than the conservative New Democracy party on 25.3 percent. It also suggested Tsipras, who steered the country through months of painful bailout talks, was less popular than conservative leader Evangelos Meimarakis.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Matthias Williams)