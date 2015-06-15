VIENNA, June 15 It is too early to discuss
reducing emergency funding for Greece's banks, the head of
Austria's central bank said on Monday, expressing concern about
failed negotiations between Greece and its financial backers.
"It's just too early to answer that question," Ewald
Nowotny, who also sits on the European Central Bank's
policy-setting Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines
of a conference.
Asked about the failure to reach a deal with Greece, he
said: "Everybody is concerned."
