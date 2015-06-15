VIENNA, June 15 It is too early to discuss reducing emergency funding for Greece's banks, the head of Austria's central bank said on Monday, expressing concern about failed negotiations between Greece and its financial backers.

"It's just too early to answer that question," Ewald Nowotny, who also sits on the European Central Bank's policy-setting Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Asked about the failure to reach a deal with Greece, he said: "Everybody is concerned." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Michelle Martin)