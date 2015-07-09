FRANKFURT, July 9 Political talks over Greece
must produce a strong outcome on Sunday for the European Central
Bank to provide continued support, Austrian central bank
governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Thursday.
"It has to be a very strong and credible signal otherwise it
will have no positive effect on markets and economic
developments," Nowotny told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference.
"Negotiations alone would not be enough (for continued ECB
support), it depends on the result of negotiations, and as I
understand, Sunday is seen as the last moment to get a result,"
Nowotny said. "We have to get results in line with our rules."
