VIENNA, June 29 The European Central Bank must decide whether to grant continued assistance to Greece leading up to its planned referendum after its bailout programme has ended, a senior policy setter was quoted as saying on Monday.

"This concerns the question whether Greece will be supported through the date of the referendum," said Ewald Nowotny, who sits on the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, which is due to gather on Wednesday.

"The question needs to be answered as to whether the ECB can offer assistance without a programme," said Nowotny, who also heads Austria's central bank, in an interview published online by the newspaper Wiener Zeitung.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins in Vienna and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt)