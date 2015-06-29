VIENNA, June 29 The European Central Bank must
decide whether to grant continued assistance to Greece leading
up to its planned referendum after its bailout programme has
ended, a senior policy setter was quoted as saying on Monday.
"This concerns the question whether Greece will be supported
through the date of the referendum," said Ewald Nowotny, who
sits on the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, which is
due to gather on Wednesday.
"The question needs to be answered as to whether the ECB can
offer assistance without a programme," said Nowotny, who also
heads Austria's central bank, in an interview published online
by the newspaper Wiener Zeitung.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins in Vienna and John O'Donnell in
Frankfurt)