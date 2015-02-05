(Adds quotes from Nowotny)
VIENNA Feb 5 The European Central Bank may
again accept Greek bonds in return for funding should Athens
agree on a new bailout programme with international creditors,
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted on
Thursday as saying.
The ECB decided on Wednesday to revoke a waiver allowing it
to accept Greek debt as collateral, causing Greek borrowing
costs to soar and bank shares to plunge. Nowotny
told the nzz.at website that the ECB step was in line with its
rules and did not mark a special sanction for Greece.
"An alternative would have been to make the step dependent
on the outcome of future political negotiations, but that was
exactly what the Council did not want," Nowotny said in an
interview published on Thursday.
"The appearance should not arise that the ECB is quasi
building up a threat of force and imposing political conditions.
We have our rules. What politicians address is the business of
politicians," he said.
"If in the course of negotiations it comes to a (new
bailout) programme, then of course a waiver is conceivable
again, but we are not part of the negotiations."
Nowotny said the ECB ended Greece's waiver on minimum debt
ratings for state debt because "a successful conclusion of the
rescue programme is no longer expected at the moment".
But it was important that Greek banks maintained their
counterparty status, he said, because health checks of bank
balance sheets last year showed they fulfilled capital rules.
They could still arrange finance via the Greek central bank.
Asked about the treatment of state-backed Greek bank debt,
he said:
"That is something different. Based on an earlier ruling
bank bonds that became collateral via a state guarantee will no
longer be recognised as collateral at the ECB from March 1. That
this happens now is a coincidence. Greek state bonds are no
longer 'capable of security' from Feb. 11, then state-guaranteed
bank bonds from March 1."
