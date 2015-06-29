ATHENS, June 29 French President Francois
Hollande and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in a phone
conversation on Monday to work together to help restart dialogue
on a Greek aid-for-reforms package, an aide to Hollande said.
"They have agreed to pool their efforts to facilitate a
resumption of the talks so as to find a solution to the crisis
as soon as possible and ensure Greece's financial stability,"
the aide said.
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Greece
on Sunday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talked with
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
editing by Mark John)