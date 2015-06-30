U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference with Brazil President Dilma Rousseff in the East Room of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the current crisis in Greece should not prompt "over-reactions" in the United States, but U.S. officials have been monitoring the situation.

"In layman's terms for the American people, this is not something that we believe will have a major shock to the system," Obama said during a news conference. "But obviously it's very painful for the Greek people, and it can have a significant effect on growth rates in Europe."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Idrees Ali and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)