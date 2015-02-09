WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said he looked forward to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's appraisal of the financial situation in Greece and ways to address growth.

"I look forward to hearing Angela's assessment of how Europe and the IMF can work with the new Greek government to find a way that returns Greece to sustainable growth within the Eurozone," Obama said at a joint news conference, adding that such growth is critical to the global economy and the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)