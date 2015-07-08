LONDON, July 8 The chances Greece will leave the
euro this year now look greater than ever, UK bookmaker William
Hills said on Wednesday.
The latest odds of 5/4 imply a roughly 45 percent chance of
so-called "Grexit" before the end of the year, compared with
odds of 6/4, or 40 percent probability, earlier this week.
It is offering odds of 4/7 that Greece will still be in the
Eurozone on January 1 next year, implying a probability of
around 64 percent.
This comes as the Greek debt crisis enters its most critical
phase yet. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must present proposals
that are acceptable to Athens' international creditors by Sunday
or else funding will be cut off and Greece will crash out of the
currency bloc.
"The pendulum has swung again and punters are now betting
that Greece will begin or complete the process of leaving the
euro zone this year," said William Hill's spokesman Graham
Sharpe.
Several banks, including JP Morgan and Barclays, now say
'Grexit' is their base case scenario following a referendum on
Sunday at which Greek voters overwhelmingly rejected a bailout
that carried stringent austerity measures.
On Monday, UK bookmaker Ladbrokes said more money was being
placed on Greece staying in the euro after controversial finance
minister Yanis Varoufakis resigned.
It offered odds of 2/5, implying a roughly 70 percent
chance, of Greece remaining in the 19-nation bloc.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Gareth Jones)