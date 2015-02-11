(Updates with details)
By Costas Pitas
ATHENS Feb 11 Greece and the OECD agreed on
Wednesday to work together on reforms to the Greek economy, but
Athens insisted it would not let outsiders decide what policies
it should adopt.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
in Brussels, where Greece will present a demand for an end to
its international bailout and a transition to a new debt
restructuring deal, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece
was committed to implementing reforms - but not those imposed by
others.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
has in the past provided Greece with a "tool kit" that
essentially designs the reforms that have been required of
Athens by international lenders.
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said his Paris-based
organisation would work to help Greece achieve its reform goals.
"The crisis produced low growth, produced high unemployment
and ... Greece has suffered this very directly," Gurria said at
a news conference with Tsipras.
"It produced growing inequalities and it produced a very
serious erosion of trust," he said.
