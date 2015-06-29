BRIEF-TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS OFFERING $200 MLN OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
BERLIN, June 29 Greece still has the chance to accept an offer to remain in the euro zone but there won't be any renegotiating and if Athens doesn't take up the offer it won't be the end of the world, Germany's EU Commissioner told German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"The offer to Greece to stay in the euro zone still stands but if that doesn't succeed, it wouldn't be the end of the world," Guenther Oettinger said in an interview published on Monday.
He added that if the country did quit the euro zone, it could revamp itself within a decade to such an extent that "a return to the currency union would definitely be possible". (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.