(Adds Kauder, background)
By Andreas Rinke and Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 15 The European Union needs to
start making plans for a "state of emergency" in Greece from
July 1 if Athens fails to reach an agreement with its creditors,
Germany's EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Monday in
Berlin.
In remarks to reporters before a meeting of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic party (CDU), Oettinger said
it was time to make concrete preparations for a crisis in Greece
if no deal is reached, Greece defaults and exits the euro zone.
Separately, a close ally of Merkel, CDU parliamentary floor
leader Volker Kauder, told German TV that Greece needs to "get
back to reality" as signs emerged her conservatives were growing
more exasperated after talks broke down on Sunday.
"We should work out an emergency plan because Greece would
fall into a state of emergency," said Oettinger, the EU
Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society who is also a
senior member of Merkel's CDU in unusually strong comments.
"Energy supplies, pay for police officials, medical
supplies, and pharmaceutical products and much more" needed to
be ensured, he said. He noted that the EU has "proven
mechanisms" that can help states to fulfil essential duties such
as with police protection and healthcare.
"I think that the Commission needs to work out a plan that
could avert a worsening of the situation in the event that
Greece leaves the euro zone, in the event of a bankruptcy," said
Oettinger, who is in charge of the digital economy for the EU.
Talks on ending the deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure, with European
leaders venting frustration as Athens stumbled towards a debt
default that threatens its future in the euro.
Oettinger told reporters on his way into a CDU party
executive meeting in Berlin that Athens needed to come up with
suggestions on pension reform to move the talks forward.
"The offer is still valid to hold Greece in the euro zone.
But for that to happen Greece will have to move its positions on
pensions and its general budget consolidation," he said.
"There is a gap there that cannot be filled by European
taxpayers, in my view," Oettinger said.
The dire warnings from Merkel's conservatives were also
echoed by the leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD),
Sigmar Gabriel. He warned in a column for Bild newspaper on
Monday that patience with Greece is wearing thin.
Gabriel has until now been generally sympathetic to Greece's
plight before the hardening of attitudes across the spectrum in
Germany. An opinion poll on Friday showed most Germans want
Greece now to leave the euro zone.
"The shadow of an exit of Greece from the euro zone takes on
ever clearer shape," he wrote. "Repeated apparently final
attempts to reach a deal are starting to make the whole process
look ridiculous. There is an ever greater number of people who
feel as if the Greek government is giving them the run-around."
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Peter Graff)