BERLIN, July 7 Germany's EU commissioner told
German newspaper Bild that the Greek government would probably
have to start issuing IOUs to pay wages and pensions and settle
outstanding accounts, and that would render Greece unsuitable to
remain in the currency union.
Greece has not, however, started to issue IOUs for these
purposes and it has not been declared insolvent.
"An insolvent country that introduces a parallel currency
does not fit into the euro zone," the commissioner, Guenther
Oettinger, said in an interview due to be published on Tuesday.
"We have a curious situation whereby Greece is a member of
the euro zone but it hardly has any euros at the moment," he
said.
Oettinger said it made no sense to hold fresh talks with
Greece if Athens continued to reject reforms.
Oettinger said EU funds would not be used to finance
Greece's budget.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Leslie Adler)