ATHENS, June 24 Greece said on Wednesday that
talks would continue with international creditors on forging a
cash-for-reforms deal, but new proposals by the lenders could
not be accepted.
"The institutions submitted a new proposal which passes the
burden onto wage earners and pensioners in a socially unfair
manner and proposed measures to avoid an increase in burden to
those who can afford it," a Greek government official said.
"The Greek side finds it impossible to agree with such an
approach. Negotiations are continuing at all levels."
Negotiations between Athens and lenders would continue after
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers and Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to participate, a Greek
government offficial said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)