ATHENS, June 24 Greece said on Wednesday that talks would continue with international creditors on forging a cash-for-reforms deal, but new proposals by the lenders could not be accepted.

"The institutions submitted a new proposal which passes the burden onto wage earners and pensioners in a socially unfair manner and proposed measures to avoid an increase in burden to those who can afford it," a Greek government official said.

"The Greek side finds it impossible to agree with such an approach. Negotiations are continuing at all levels."

Negotiations between Athens and lenders would continue after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to participate, a Greek government offficial said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)