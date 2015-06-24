BRUSSELS, June 25 Greece's positions in
negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal remain firm and talks
with its international creditors will resume at 0900 Brussels
time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a Greek government official said
after late-night discussions ended.
Technical teams will meet three hours earlier at 0400 GMT,
the official said.
Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default had stumbled on
Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of
refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could
put it on a path out of the euro zone.
"The Greek government remains firm on its positions," the
official said.
