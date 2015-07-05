ATHENS, July 5 Greeks voted by a large margin to
reject the austerity terms of an aid package from international
creditors, an official projection of the final result of
Sunday's referendum showed.
"The assessment of Singular Logic is that the result in
favour of 'No' will exceed 61 percent," an official from
Singular Logic, which processes the results for the interior
ministry said.
Only 39 percent were estimated to have voted in favour.
The result would hand a big victory to Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, who urged voters to say 'No' to an aid package he
called a national "humiliation" and an "ultimatum" from
creditors.
But pro-euro parties and euro zone policymakers have warned
a 'No' would be tantamount to rejecting talks with creditors,
setting Greece on a path out of the euro.
