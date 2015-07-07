ATHENS, July 7 Proposals made by the Greek
government to creditors last week in a bid to unlock bailout
funds still stand, though some "improvements" to the offer have
been made, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.
The official spoke ahead of an emergency meeting of eurozone
leaders that is due to tackle the issue of possible new aid for
cash-strapped Greece. The official said the proposals would be
discussed at the summit on Tuesday and also on Wednesday.
Athens aims to have a deal soon, the official added, so that
funding can be restored to the Greek banking system, which is
facing possible collapse if capital controls imposed last week
are not lifted soon.
"These proposals include reforms, funding, investment
program and debt settlement," said the official, speaking on
condition anonymity.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alessandra Galloni;
Editing by Matt Robinson)