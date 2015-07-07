ATHENS, July 7 Proposals made by the Greek government to creditors last week in a bid to unlock bailout funds still stand, though some "improvements" to the offer have been made, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

The official spoke ahead of an emergency meeting of eurozone leaders that is due to tackle the issue of possible new aid for cash-strapped Greece. The official said the proposals would be discussed at the summit on Tuesday and also on Wednesday.

Athens aims to have a deal soon, the official added, so that funding can be restored to the Greek banking system, which is facing possible collapse if capital controls imposed last week are not lifted soon.

"These proposals include reforms, funding, investment program and debt settlement," said the official, speaking on condition anonymity. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alessandra Galloni; Editing by Matt Robinson)