ATHENS, April 20 Greece invited Chinese firms on
Monday to bid in a Greek tender for deep-sea oil and gas
exploration later this year after Athens extended the bidding
process in March.
Greece, which depends on financial aid from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund to stay afloat, has
made several fruitless attempts over the past 50 years to find
big oil and gas reserves. The debt crisis then prompted the
country to step up these efforts to boost revenue.
The new left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras has given
investors two more months until July 14 to submit their bids for
test drilling on 20 offshore blocks in the Ionian Sea and off
southern Crete in a bid to sound out more potential suitors.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis and Chinese ambassador
to Greece Xiali Zou discussed the issue on Tuesday, the Greek
Energy Ministry said in statement.
The envoy committed to informing Chinese oil firms about the
Greek tender and the two sides agreed to organise visits by
Chinese businessmen to Athens to discuss technical details of
the process, the ministry said.
It was not immediately clear which companies might be
informed about the tender. No more details were immediately
available.
After a visit to Moscow in March, Lafazanis, who represents
the far-left flank of the Syriza-led government of Alexis
Tsipras, said that big Russian firms were expected to take part
in the tender.
The first drilling licences for three onshore and offshore
blocks in western Greece were awarded last year. Greece's
Hellenic Petroleum - in a venture with Italy's Edison
and Ireland's Petroceltic - and Energean Oil &
Gas were the winners.
Hellenic and Greece's sole oil producer Energean, 45 percent
owned by hedge fund Third Point, were the only two
firms which bid for another three onshore blocks in western
Greece in February.
Greece has been locked in talks with its EU/IMF creditors
for months and risks running out of cash soon. The country has
been looking elsewhere, including Russia and China, to attract
investors and boost its depleted coffers.
