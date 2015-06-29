LONDON, June 29 Contrary to market expectations, one of the European Central Bank's main crisis fighting tools, its OMT programme, will not be available to protect countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal from any fallout of the Greek debt crisis.

The ECB created the untested Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme in September 2012 as the key element of bank President Mario Draghi's promise to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

But it came with a caveat - a country would need to be in a full or precautionary EFSF/ESM fiscal improvement programme, basically a bailout, to qualify for the support. Only Cyprus is in one at present.

"The Governing Council will consider Outright Monetary Transactions to the extent that they are warranted from a monetary policy perspective as long as programme conditionality is fully respected," the ECB's statement from when OMT was formalised in 2012 says. ( here )

The likelihood of countries such as Italy and Spain going into any kind of fiscal surveillence programme any time soon remains remote.

As a result, euro zone observers think the easier option would be for the ECB to ramp up its quantitative easing (QE) programme, although that has a specific aim of lifting inflation rather than tackling crisis stress.

"In terms of being eligible for OMT you have to be in a programme which is why we are probably a long way off of that," said Nick Matthews a euro zone economist at Nomura.

"It depends on the policy response. If it was deemed as broad-based risk to price stability it would have to be QE and perhaps increasing the purchases." (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)