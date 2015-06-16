UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
ATHENS, June 16 The leader of Greece's centrist To Potami party called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to reach a deal with the country's creditors and said his party was ready to back in parliament any agreement which kept Greece in the euro zone.
Stavros Theodorakis said Tsipras told him there were still "two or three" steps Athens could take to break an impasse in talks with its lenders, provided the lenders also backed down as well.
"I called on the prime minister to consider that the Greek economy is desperately close to its limits," Theodorakis told reporters after meeting Tsipras. "Greek society is suffering from the constant postponement of a deal," he said.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.