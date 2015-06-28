ATHENS, June 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras should scrap plans for a referendum on the terms of a
cash-for-reforms deal offered by its creditors and try to form a
national unity government, the main opposition leader Antonis
Samaras said on Sunday.
Negotiations between Greece and its international lenders
abruptly halted as Tsipras announced a snap referendum for July
5. Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks
closed on Monday after the creditors refused to extend the
bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash.
"Our country needs to remain in the heart of Europe and in
the euro. Mr Tsipras must continue the negotiations," Samaras
said. "If he can't do that by himself, he should attempt a big
national consensus," he said, referring to a unity government.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias
Williams)