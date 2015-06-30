ATHENS, June 30 Greece's conservative opposition warned on Tuesday that Sunday's vote over international bailout terms would be a referendum over the country's future in Europe, and that wages and pensions would be threatened if people were to reject the package.

"The question of the referendum is now 'Yes' or 'No' to the euro and Europe. That's what all the leaders of Europe have indicated," former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the centre-right New Democracy party, said in a televised address.

"'No' would mean that pensions and salaries in the public and private sector would not be paid," he said.

