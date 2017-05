ATHENS, July 5 Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced he was stepping down as leader of Greece's conservative New Democracy opposition party after a strong vote for the 'No' position backed by the leftwing government in Sunday's referendum.

"Our party needs a new start. As of today, I'm resigning from the leadership of New Democracy," Samaras said in a televised statement. (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris)