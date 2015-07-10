ATHENS, July 11 The leader of Greece's main
opposition party, New Democracy said on Friday it would back
attempts by the government to seal a deal with international
creditors to stave off financial meltdown.
"We want an agreement by Sunday for Greece to stay in
Europe. We will authorise the Prime Minister to negotiate and
come back with a deal," conservative New Democracy leader
Evangelos Meimarakis told parliament.
Greece's legislature was on Friday debating a gameplan of
tax and fiscal reform. The country's leftist-led government is
seeking lawmakers' approval to use the blueprint as a basis of
talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid
over the next three years.
